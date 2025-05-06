Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Tops the Steam Charts, Oblivion Remastered Takes 2nd - Sales

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 after debuting in 2nd has now taken first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 19, 2025, which ended May 6, 2025.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is down one spot to second place.

Steam Deck and Schedule I remained in third and fourth places, respectively. R.E.P.O. is up one spot to fifth place, while Rust, V Rising and EA Sports FC 25 re-entered the top 10 in sixth, seventh, and eighth places, respectively.

Forza Horizon 5 is down one spot to ninth place and Crusder Kings III rounds out the top 10.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Steam Deck Schedule I R.E.P.O. Rust V Rising EA Sports FC 25 Forza Horizon 5 Crusder Kings III

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike 2 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Steam Deck Schedule I R.E.P.O. Rust V Rising PUBG: Battlegrounds War Thunder

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

