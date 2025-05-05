The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is Already the 3rd Best-Selling Game of 2025 in the US - Sales

posted 6 hours ago

Executive Director & Video Game Industry Analyst at Circana (NPD) Mat Piscatella announced The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered after just one week is already the third best-selling game of 2025 in the US in terms of dollar sales. Only Monster Hunter: Wilds and Assassin's Creed: Shadows have sold more.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered was also the best-selling game in its launch week in the US.

"After just one week in market (w/e 4.26) Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion: Remastered is already the 3rd best-selling game of 2025 in the US ($ sales) trailing only Monster Hunter: Wilds and Assassin's Creed: Shadows," said Piscatella. "It was the best-selling game of the week."

After just one week in market (w/e 4.26) Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion: Remastered is already the 3rd best-selling game of 2025 in the US ($ sales) trailing only Monster Hunter: Wilds and Assassin's Creed: Shadows. It was the best-selling game of the week. Source: Circana Retail Tracking Service— Mat Piscatella (@matpiscatella.bsky.social) May 5, 2025 at 11:27 AM

