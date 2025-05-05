Tactical Turn-Based Extraction Shooter Nightmare Frontier Announced for PC - News

Developer Ice Code Games has announced tactical turn-based strategy extraction shooter, Nightmare Frontier, for PC via Steam. It will launch in Early Access in Summer 2025.

Welcome to the first Tactical Extraction Looter where you pit your courage and leadership against fears made manifest: the Dreadweavers. Your band of scavengers ventures into American Dream turned American Nightmare of the alternative 1900s, to reclaim a devastated former boom town. For those brave enough to make the best of it, the opportunities are now... supernatural!

Tactical Gun ‘n’ Slash

The next evolution of tactical combat is here: rain lead on enemies by chaining trick shots and overcoming dread. Then get in their midst and rearrange the odds by pushing, countering and combining attacks.

American Dream turned American Nightmare

The city will never be the same but you can work with it: lead the counterattack against the Dreadweavers and push ever deeper into the Nightmare. Taking back city quarters will bring you face to face with fresh horrors and into new paths forward.

Tactical Extraction Looter

Cowardice rarely pays the bills but you can’t enjoy your gains when you’re dead. Push your luck and the danger you face while maximizing the loot you can grab and live to fight another day. Limitless raids lure you deeper into the Nightmare and making the most profitable calls is why you, the Ringleader, pay yourself the big bucks!

They Are What You Fear

Face off against monsters born from your band’s deepest fears: push the challenge and raise the Nightmare Level for things to get more deadly and more interesting quickly. Learn to game the system of fear and courage to choose your battles.

Crafting and Upgrades

Harvest materials from defeated nightmares to craft and enhance increasingly insane weapons, merging early 1900s technology with supernatural alchemy. Unlock new ways to send the monsters back to the Hells they crawled out of.

Hone Your (Ring)leadership

While you rest your aching guns and reload your muscles, manage your equipment, invest in new abilities or press some rescued fresh meat (heh, heh) into service. Just remember: their weakest points will attract the monsters like blood attracts hungry sharks

