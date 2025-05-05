Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Tops the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 327 Views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (PS5) has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 17, 2025, according to SELL.
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (PS5) in its second week dropped one spot to second place. Assassin's Creed Shadows (PS5) is down from second to third place, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up one spot to fourth place. Astro Bot (PS5) fell two spots to fifth place.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
PS5
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Assassin's Creed Shadows
Xbox Series X|S
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Assassin's Creed Shadows
- Amerzone: The Explorer's Legacy - 25th Anniversary Edition
- EA Sports FC 25
- Gran Turismo 7
- God of War Ragnarök
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Minecraft
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Farming Simulator 25
- Minecraft Java & Bedrock
