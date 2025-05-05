Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Tops the French Charts - Sales

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (PS5) has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 17, 2025, according to SELL.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (PS5) in its second week dropped one spot to second place. Assassin's Creed Shadows (PS5) is down from second to third place, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up one spot to fourth place. Astro Bot (PS5) fell two spots to fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Assassin's Creed Shadows

Xbox Series X|S

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Assassin's Creed Shadows Amerzone: The Explorer's Legacy - 25th Anniversary Edition

PS4 EA Sports FC 25 Gran Turismo 7 God of War Ragnarök Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft Super Mario Party Jamboree PC Farming Simulator 25 Minecraft Java & Bedrock

