Horror Game Zoochosis Headed to PS5 and PS4

Developer Clapperheads announced the spine-chilling bodycam horror simulation game, Zoochosis, is coming to the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

The game first released for PC via Steam in September 2024.

View the PS5 and PS4 announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Zoochosis is a spine-chilling bodycam horror simulation game where you play a zookeeper about to start their first night shift. As you strap on your bodycam and go about your rounds, you notice strange behavior from some of the animals in the enclosures, unlike anything you have ever seen. A terrifying parasite is spreading, mutating some of the animals into grotesque versions of themselves, blood-thirsty and ready to do anything to kill you to escape. You must identify the infected animals and make vaccines to cure them before the parasite spreads out of control and to the wider zoo. Unravel the mysteries of the zoo and save the animals to save yourself, as your choices will ultimately determine your ending. Will you survive the night?

Become the Night Zookeeper

Interact with the animals, take care of them, choose and prepare their meals, restock, and clean up after them in the enclosure.

Save the Animals!

Something is terribly wrong with the animals. Can you unravel the mysteries of the zoo and save them? You must discover the cause of the infection, create a vaccine, and cure them before it’s too late.

Choices Matter

Which animals will you save? How will you cure them? Your decisions will be key to your survival and the ultimate ending of the story.

Bodycam Footage

Strap on your bodycam and capture all the terrifying events of the evening. Explore the darkest corners of the zoo with a unique perspective adding a new level of tension and horror to your quest.

