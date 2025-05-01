Metroidvania Moadra Launches in 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC - News

by, posted 38 minutes ago

Developer Gloomsoft announced the science-fiction Metroidvania game, Moadra, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in 2025.

View the console announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Set out on a deadly mission to explore the mysterious planet of Protea VI and uncover what happened to a once-thriving civilization as Lieutenant Moadra Meras, a member of the Neera elites. Through coarse sand and freezing ice, delve into lush underground caverns brimming with secrets. Activate your scanner bot and use X-ray vision to examine creatures, reveal hidden paths, and discover secret areas that have been previously lost to time. The fate of an entire species hangs in the balance. Can you survive the horrors that await, or will you become just another lost soul to fall victim to Protea VI?

Explore an Otherworldly Wasteland

Whether you are trying to endure the desolate surface, ascend the deadly, freezing summits, or scout the research facility infested with malicious alien species, Protea VI has many lost secrets to uncover after your ancestor’s extinction 20,000 years ago. Dangers await around every corner.

Tools of Survival

Use Moadra’s agility to your advantage to roll, dodge, leap, wall jump, and sprint at never-before-seen speeds to evade deadly organisms and hazardous elements. Use your swift reflexes, an arsenal of weapons, and special abilities to survive everything from low-level threats to gargantuan monsters that force you to use every tool at your disposal.

Use the Environment to Evolve

Activate your scanner bot and use X-ray vision to examine creatures and your surroundings more closely. Reveal hidden paths and secret areas invisible to the naked eye, and map out the places you explored.

Action-Packed Mutations

Blow up unfriendly creatures and organisms to absorb their Protoplasm, lumps of energy-packed biomass. Consume it inside organic chambers to apply metamorphosis, and evolve your abilities and weapons to new levels.

