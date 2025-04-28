Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Has Been Rated for the Nintendo Switch 2 - News

by, posted 20 minutes ago

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero has been rated for the Nintendo Switch 2 by the General Authority of Media Regulation of Saudi Arabia. A Switch 2 version of the game has yet to be announced.

The game first released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in October 2024. It has sold over five million units as of February 2025.

The Nintendo Switch 2 will launch on Thursday, June 5 for $449.99 USD / $629.99 CAD / £395.99 / €469.99 / 49,800 yen. A Mario Kart World Bundle will also be available for $499.99 USD / $699.99 / £429.99 / €509.99 / 53,980 yen.

