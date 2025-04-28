Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Tops the French Charts - Sales

posted 2 hours ago

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (PS5) has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 16, 2025, according to SELL.

Assassin's Creed Shadows (PS5) and Astro Bot (PS5) dropped one spot to second and third places, respectively. EA Sports FC 25 (PS5) re-entered the top five in fourth place and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) dropped two spots to fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Assassin's Creed Shadows Astro Bot

Xbox Series X|S

Assassin's Creed Shadows EA Sports FC 25 Split Fiction

PS4 EA Sports FC 25 Gran Turismo 7 Lunar Remastered Collection Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Red Dead Redemption 2 Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft EA Sports FC 25 PC Doom Anthology Farming Simulator 25 Minecraft Java & Bedrock

