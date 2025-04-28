By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Tops the French Charts

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 271 Views

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (PS5) has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 16, 2025, according to SELL.

Assassin's Creed Shadows (PS5) and Astro Bot (PS5) dropped one spot to second and third places, respectively. EA Sports FC 25 (PS5) re-entered the top five in fourth place and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) dropped two spots to fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

  1. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
  2. Assassin's Creed Shadows
  3. Astro Bot

Xbox Series X|S

  1. Assassin's Creed Shadows
  2. EA Sports FC 25
  3. Split Fiction
PS4
  1. EA Sports FC 25
  2. Gran Turismo 7
  3. Lunar Remastered Collection
Xbox One
  1. Hogwarts Legacy
  2. Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition
  3. Red Dead Redemption 2
Nintendo Switch
  1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  2. Minecraft
  3. EA Sports FC 25
PC
  1. Doom Anthology
  2. Farming Simulator 25
  3. Minecraft Java & Bedrock

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.


