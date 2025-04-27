A Minecraft Movie Tops $816 Million at the Global Box Office - Sales

A Minecraft Movie continues to perform well at the box office with it earning $22.7 million at the domestic box office and $37.8 million internationally for a total of $60.5 million worldwide in its fourth weekend, according to Variety.

Through four weekends the movie has now grossed $379.97 million at the domestic box office and $436.60 million internationally for a total of $816.57 million worldwide. It is the second highest grossing movie of 2025, only behind the $1.90 billion gross of Ne Zha 2.

The movie has also grossed $67.1 million in the UK, $33.7 million in Germany, $31.8 million Australia, and $28.4 million in Mexico.

A Minecraft Movie is also the second highest grossing video game based movie of all time trailing only The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which grossed $1.36 billion.

Minecraft is the best-selling video game of all-time with over 300 million units sold as of October 2023.

