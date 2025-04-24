Analysts Forecast Switch 2 Supply to Hit 6 to 8 Million by Launch - Sales

/ 747 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch 2 is looking like it might smash records when it launches in June.

Analysts have forecasted Nintendo will be able to produce between six million and eight million units of the Nintendo Switch 2 by the time it launches, according to Bloomberg.

This would be well ahead of the shipment record for a first quarter set by the PS5 and PS4, which saw shipment figures of 4.5 million units each.

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa this week did reveal that over 2.2 million people in Japan submitted applications the My Nintendo Store Switch 2 pre-order lottery, which far exceeded expectations.

Pelham Smithers Associates, a Japan equity research company, stated, "As Japan accounts for a third of the global Switch installation base, it implies 6.6 million pre-orders globally."

MST Financial's David Gibson added, "JP represents 36.8m of 150.9m Switch shipped, which is 24%. Hence its possible the 2.2m in Japan pre-orders is sign the demand is 9m+ globally for the launch."

The PS5 currently holds the record for biggest launch month sales with 2.76 million units sold to consumers in November 2020, according to VGChartz estimates. The Nintendo Switch sold an estimated 2.33 million units in its first month, followed by the PS4 with 2.14 million units sold. The Xbox Series X|S managed to sell 1.69 million and the Xbox One 1.57 million units.

The Nintendo Switch 2 will launch on Thursday, June 5 for $449.99 USD / $629.99 CAD / £395.99 / €469.99 / 49,800 yen. A Mario Kart World Bundle will also be available for $499.99 USD / $699.99 / £429.99 / €509.99 / 53,980 yen.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles