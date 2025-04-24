Analysts Forecast Switch 2 Supply to Hit 6 to 8 Million by Launch - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 747 Views
The Nintendo Switch 2 is looking like it might smash records when it launches in June.
Analysts have forecasted Nintendo will be able to produce between six million and eight million units of the Nintendo Switch 2 by the time it launches, according to Bloomberg.
This would be well ahead of the shipment record for a first quarter set by the PS5 and PS4, which saw shipment figures of 4.5 million units each.
Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa this week did reveal that over 2.2 million people in Japan submitted applications the My Nintendo Store Switch 2 pre-order lottery, which far exceeded expectations.
Pelham Smithers Associates, a Japan equity research company, stated, "As Japan accounts for a third of the global Switch installation base, it implies 6.6 million pre-orders globally."
MST Financial's David Gibson added, "JP represents 36.8m of 150.9m Switch shipped, which is 24%. Hence its possible the 2.2m in Japan pre-orders is sign the demand is 9m+ globally for the launch."
The PS5 currently holds the record for biggest launch month sales with 2.76 million units sold to consumers in November 2020, according to VGChartz estimates. The Nintendo Switch sold an estimated 2.33 million units in its first month, followed by the PS4 with 2.14 million units sold. The Xbox Series X|S managed to sell 1.69 million and the Xbox One 1.57 million units.
The Nintendo Switch 2 will launch on Thursday, June 5 for $449.99 USD / $629.99 CAD / £395.99 / €469.99 / 49,800 yen. A Mario Kart World Bundle will also be available for $499.99 USD / $699.99 / £429.99 / €509.99 / 53,980 yen.
Sales will depend on Nintendo's production and shipment capacity, but I predict over 7 million!
Are we just going to ignore that 2.2 million pre order applications isn't the same thing as 2.2 confirmed successful pre-orders?
True, and we should not assume Japans switch 2 pre-order numbers will translate globally either.
Its one country... from 1 preorder location
Thats crazy impressive no matter how you look at it
With that said,
Nearly every console sells out at launch WiiU and Xbox One included
3, 6, and 12 months are the real indicator
It's cheaper in Japan, you can't use them as a parameter, my guess is there are about 5 million pre-orders globally..
From what I’ve heard, while NSW2 JP price does convert to $330USD, it really isn’t much more affordable for the Japanese. Something to do with weak a weak yen and a poor economy causing wages to not be able to match U.S. wages…? Somebody else would need back this claim. IDK much about JP economics.
The thing is, Nintendo probably wants to ship as many units outside of Japan as possible since they make far more money on a console sold in, say, the US than in Japan.
Switch 1 is cheaper there, New OLED version costs 38,000 Yen, around $266 USD.
Still, can't understand a reason why not use them as a parameter.