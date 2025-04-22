RuneScape: Dragonwilds Debuts in 1st on the Steam Charts - Sales

/ 418 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

RuneScape: Dragonwilds has debuted in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 17, 2025, which ended April 22, 2025.

Tempest Rising debuted in seventh place. Last Epoch - Woven Legend Supporter Pack debuted in eighth place, which helped push the main game, Last Epoch, up to fourth place.

Schedule I dropped one spot to second place, Steam Deck remained third place, and R.E.P.O. is in fifth place.

Baldur's Gate 3 dropped one spot to sixth place, Lords of the Fallen re-entered the charts in ninth place, and The Elder Scrolls Online rounds out the top 10.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

RuneScape: Dragonwilds - NEW Schedule I Steam Deck Last Epoch R.E.P.O. Baldur's Gate 3 Tempest Rising - NEW Last Epoch - Woven Legend Supporter Pack - NEW Lords of the Fallen The Elder Scrolls Online

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike 2 RuneScape: Dragonwilds - NEW Schedule I Steam Deck Last Epoch R.E.P.O. Marvel Rivals Baldur's Gate 3 Tempest Rising - NEW PUBG: Battlegrounds

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles