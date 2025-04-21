GBA's Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones Added to Switch Online - News

Nintendo announced the Game Boy Advance game, Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones, is now available on the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack as part of the Game Boy Advance – Nintendo Switch Online library.

Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones released for the Game Boy Advance in Japan in 2004, and in North America and Europe in 2005.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

From the Ashes of a Fallen Kingdom…

The kingdom of Renais lies in ruins, shattered by a sudden invasion from a former ally. Guide the royal heirs, Eirika and Ephraim, on their twin quest to rebuild Renais and discover the dark secret behind the war that has torn their homeland apart.

Will your cavalier become a paladin, or will he sacrifice speed for power and become a great knight? With multiple class-changes to choose from, how your characters level-up is up to you!

Plan your strategy to take advantage of your strengths and exploit your enemy’s weaknesses. Guide your soldiers carefully—if they fall in battle, they’re gone forever!

