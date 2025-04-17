Blue Prince Debuts in 7th on the Steam Charts - Sales

posted 4 hours ago

Blue Prince has debuted in seventh place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 16, 2025, which ended April 15, 2025.

Schedule I remained in first place, Steam Deck is up one spot to third place, and Red Dead Redemption 2 re-entered the top 10 in third place.

Path of Exile 2 and Baldur's Gate 3 re-entered the top 10 in fourth and fifth places, respectively. Monster Hunter Wilds remained in sixth place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Schedule I Steam Deck Red Dead Redemptions 2 Path of Exile 2 Baldur's Gate 3 Monster Hunter Wilds Blue Prince - NEW inZOI Split Fiction Dead by Daylight

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike 2 Schedule I Marvel Rivals Steam Deck PUBG: Battlegrounds R.E.P.O. Red Dead Redemptions 2 Path of Exile 2 Baldur's Gate 3 Monster Hunter Wilds

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

