Nullstar: Solus Launches April 16 for PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PC - News

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Publisher indie.io and developer Smash Attack Studios announced the science-fiction drone platformer, Nullstar: Solus, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on April 16 for $9.99.

"When we started Nullstar in mid 2024, it was a way for me to claw back some personal goals in game development," said Smash Attack Studios team member Dean Baron. "I didn’t expect it to become this amazing journey where I was joined by incredible developers from all over the world. Nullstar is a love letter to games from all of us who worked on it and we are excited that it is now ready to be shared with world. Remember pilots. Be. Faster."

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In the distant future, mankind has discovered volatile sources of near-infinite energy, known as Nullstars. These mysterious anomalies can power entire planets, but are ticking time bombs that can wipe out entire worlds if they go critical. To this end, mega-corporations hire teams of archivists to find traces of lost worlds, to scavenge for the valuable remains of their nullstar. You are a scav drone pilot, sent into the orbit of a crippled megastructure to retrieve the treasure buried within.

Nullstar: Solus is a precision platformer where speed is everything. Hurtle through the forgotten, overgrown chambers and corridors of a megastructure, facing perilous environments and ancient security protocols in search of priceless nullstar fragments for your corporate overlords.

Features:

Pilot a fleet of drones into the depths of a labyrinth of steel and rust, explore the bones of a dead world and try to survive hostile environments and still-active security measures. Master your controls and environments to fly, drift, and ricochet your way to the top of global leaderboards.

Master your controls and environments to fly, drift, and ricochet your way to the top of global leaderboards. Scav drones can navigate in any direction, but mastery of the Flight Path System is key to minimizing times. Turn off your thrusters selectively to maximize speed, and air-brake to drift around corners at impossible speeds.

Fast-paced, reactive gameplay that’s approachable but challenging to master. Be swift, think fast, set records, challenge rivals, then break their records again. As you improve, you’ll be able to decrypt intercepted flight logs to learn more about the world and your fellow pilots.

Conquer 100 levels spread across five game worlds. Progress through the ruins of an ancient world still in the process of being reclaimed by the nature it replaced, packed with evolving challenges, new dangers, and beautiful environments to explore.

All 100 levels have been hand-crafted with unique features, challenges, and multiple approaches; set in a detailed, atmospheric pixel-art world, and backed by a dark soundtrack featuring Amelia Jones (Hollow Knight) and Mariya Anastasova (Baldur’s Gate III).

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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