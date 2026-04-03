The New Denpa Men Launches April 6 for Switch 2 - News

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Developer Genius Sonority announced the free-to-play RPG, The New Denpa Men, will launch for the Nitnendo Switch 2 on April 6.

The game is currently available for the Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android.

Read the differences between the Switch 2 and Switch versions below:

Differences from the Switch version

Smoother visuals thanks to a higher refresh rate.

Enhanced visual quality due to a higher resolution.

Please Note

Game Content: The gameplay experience is identical to the Switch version.

Device Usage: You can use the same save data across multiple devices linked to your Nintendo Account. However, please note that simultaneous play on more than one device is not supported.

Nintendo Account. However, please note that simultaneous play on more than one device is not supported. Paid Items: In-game purchases are shared between the Switch and Switch 2 when using the same Nintendo Account.

Read details on the game below:

Denpa Men, a mysterious creature that floats around radio waves.

Form a party with them and go on an adventure! The New Denpa Men is a free-to-play, consumer-operated RPG in which you catch the mysterious creatures Denpa Men that fly around you, make them your companions, and go on an adventure.

What are Denpa Men?

Denpa Men are mysterious creatures born from the radio waves that fly around you.

Each radio wave carries different information, so each Denpa Men is unique (one of a kind).

You can’t find them with the naked eye, but you can find and catch them using The New Denpa Men.

The New Denpa Men is an RPG in which you make them your companions and go on an adventure.

Let’s Go on an Adventure

Add the Denpa Men you want to go on an adventure with to your party.

Each Denpa Men has its own characteristics, and each stage you adventure on has its own characteristics, so we recommend that you form a party that suits the stage.

In addition to the main stage that you can enjoy at any time, there are also event stages that are open for a limited time and extra stages that open when certain conditions are met.

You may find treasure chests and secret passages during your adventure.

Monsters await you inside the stages.

Battles are quick and easy with simple controls (you can also give individual instructions).

There Are Many Other Elements Besides Adventure

In addition to RPG elements such as adventure and character development, there is also a wide range of content, including decoration elements for your own island and the island, fishing, battles with other players’ parties, “Together Catch” with up to four players playing nearby, and “Voucher Collection” to collect “Vouchers” dropped by monsters at the end of battle.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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