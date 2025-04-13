PS5 Price to Increase in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced it is increasing the price of the PlayStation 5 console Europe, Australia and New Zealand starting April 14.

"With a backdrop of a challenging economic environment, including high inflation and fluctuating exchange rates, SIE has made the tough decision to raise the recommended retail price (RRP) of the PlayStation 5 console in select markets in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Australia and New Zealand," said Sony.

The price of the PlayStation 5 Pro will remain unchanged.

Here are the new prices:

Europe PS5 Digital Edition – €499.99 (Was €449.99) (No pricing changes for the standard PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive)

UK PS5 Digital Edition – £429.99 (Was £389.99) (No pricing changes for the standard PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive)



Australia Standard PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – AUD $829.95 (Was AUD $799.95) PS5 Digital Edition – AUD $749.95 (Was AUD $679.95)



New Zealand Standard PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – NZD $949.95 (Was NZD $899.95) PS5 Digital Edition – NZD $859.95 (Was NZD $769.95)



The price of the PS5 Disc Drive is getting a price decrease on April 14:

Europe - €79.99 (Was €119.99)

UK - £69.99 (Was £99.99)

Australia - AUD $124.95 (Was AUD $159.95)

New Zealand - NZD $139.95 (Was NZD $169.95)

