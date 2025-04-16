Doom: The Dark Ages Xbox Controllers and Console Wrap Announced - News

by, posted 2 hours ago

Microsoft and Bethesda have announced a series of limited edition accessories based on the upcoming first-person shooter, Doom: The Dark Ages.

The Doom: The Dark Ages Limited Edition Xbox Wireless Controller and Xbox Series X console wrap are now available, while the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller is now available to pre-order.

Check out the complete collection here. The Doom: The Dark Ages Limited Edition Xbox Wireless Controller is priced at $79.99, the Xbox Series X console wrap is available for $54.99, and the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller will cost $199.99.

The Xbox controller also includes the Doomslayer Executioner Skin DLC.

Doom: The Dark Ages will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass on May 15.

