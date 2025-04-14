Assassin's Creed Shadows is the 2nd Best-Selling Game in the US in 2025 Year-to-Date - Sales

Executive Director & Video Game Industry Analyst at Circana (NPD) Mat Piscatella has revealed Assassin's Creed Shadows has been the best-selling game in the US in its first three weeks and is the second best-selling game of 2025 behind only Monster Hunter: Wilds.

"Here's a fun one... Assassin's Creed Shadows has been the best-selling video game in the US for each of its first 3 weeks in market, according to Circana's Retail Tracking Service (dollar sales, latest data through April 5th)," said Piscatella.

"Currently ranks #2 year-to-date trailing only Monster Hunter: Wilds."

Assassin's Creed Shadows released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Ubisoft Store, and Amazon Luna on March 20.

