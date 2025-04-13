Action RPG Rise of Rebellion Launches April 21 for PC - News

Publisher Kodansha and developer Team Hayataka announced the single-player 3D action RPG, Rise of Rebellion, will launch for PC via Steam on April 21.

Rise of Rebellion is a single-player 3D action RPG that emphasizes strategic depth through player-controlled combat.

Story

“If God exists, he must be a jealous God.”

The dragons that once aimed for the sky were extinct due to the Wrath of Earth.

People worshiped God and the land where God dwelled.

The earth was full of Tel energy, and the warriors who mastered it were called Tella.

You fight to regain your hometown as a Tella.

Combat that Pushes the Feel of “Connection” to its Absolute Limit

The combat system is based on melee combat with swords, The key to the strategy is how to break down the enemy’s guard and inflict damage with a wide variety of attacks. By using the combo called Chain Attack you can effectively damage enemies.

The Intensity Through the Wrath of Earth

It is possible to generate Wrath of Earth by hitting an enemy that is running out of stamina with Arts and deal massive damage. When the player gets hit by the enemy’s Arts when stamina is depleted, you will be caught in your own Wrath of Earth.

Face Formidable Enemies

Throughout the island, powerful bosses await—each more challenging than the last. Use the skills you’ve earned along the way and your own tactics to take them down.

