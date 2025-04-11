Assassin's Creed Shadows Tops the German Charts for March 2025, Split Fiction Takes 2nd - Sales

posted 2 hours ago

The list of the best-selling games in Germany for March 2025 have been released and Assassin's Creed Shadows debuted in first place.

There were three other new releases in the top 20 for the month. This includes Split Fiction debuting in second place, WWE 2K25 in 11th place, and Two Point Museum in 14th place.

EA Sports FC 25 remained in third place, Anno 1800 is up eight spots to fourth place, and Monster Hunter Wilds fell three spots to fifth place. Grand Theft Auto V is down one spot to sixth place and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege re-entered the top 20 in seventh place.

Battlefield 1 is up from 16th to ninth place, while Hogwarts Legacy fell four spots to 10th place. Doom and Elden Ring re-entered the charts in 12th and 13th places, respectively.

