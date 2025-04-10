Enshrouded Tops 4 Million Players - Sales

Developer Keen Games announced Enshrouded has surpassed four million players and the next update - Thralls of Twilight - will launch in May.

View the teaser trailer for the update below:

Read new details on the update and player count below:

Thralls of Twilight

Keen Games has revealed some of the major features included for the sixth content update, with more details and launch to come in May:

Thralls of Twilight features include:

New enemies that creep, crawl, and stalk you further.

There are more reasons than ever to enter the Shroud: more dangerous than ever before, find new resources, unlock the weapons customization mechanic, and more.

Enhancements to the nighttime cycle mean there are plenty of reasons to have your Flameborn stay up late with enemy groups that roam the world at night and new rewards to be found – what will you find in the dark before it finds you?

Like a diamond in the sky, with gems crafting for weapons, find a weapon customization mechanic. Customizable, craftable, and deconstructable.

Four Million Players Shining Bright

It’s been almost 15 months, five major content updates, seven patches, and over 20 hotfixes since Enshrouded launched into Early Access—still, players have provided “almost overwhelming” suggestions or ideas for further improvements, according to Creative Director Antony Christoulakis at Keen Games. “It’s impossible to answer them all, so instead, we’ll just say ‘thank you so very much’ and organize them by how often or how passionately they are requested” to influence the game’s overall direction while under development.

Enshrouded is available for PC in Early Access via Steam. The full release is planned for Spring 2026, which will also see it launch on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

