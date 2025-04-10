Survivors-Like Ember and Blade Announced for PC - News

LINE Games has announced Survivors-like game, Ember and Blade, for PC via Steam. It will launch in 2025.

Read details on the game below:

Ember and Blade is a premium Survivors-like game featuring strategic combat and challenging boss fights, complete with a layered narrative and entrancing aesthetic.

Play as Fenrix the demon hunter, who has transcended death—kind of. He’s on a temporary immortality contract with an angel, and is transported to a mysterious world where the archdemon Asmodeus is sealed.

He meets Ariella, the enigmatic guardian sorceress who has stood against the archdemon alone for the past 500 years. It’s not long before Fenrix is embroiled in her tragic fate as inevitable destruction draws near.

Destiny repeats itself—can you defeat endless hordes of demons to be the one to change the ending, once and for all?

Satisfying, High-Impact Combat

Slash and blast your way through the battlefield, taking down countless demons through powerful combat mechanics with dazzling effects. Discover your own combat style by utilizing unique weapons and dominate never-ending waves of enemies.

Celestial Blessings and Countless Strategies

Angels who are as quirky as they are powerful come to your aid with unique blessings! Combine their skills to unlock endless combinations of synergies that unfold anew each time.

Challenging Boss Fights

These twisted judges of fate sold their souls to become demons, and now they wield their bloody powers to thwart your mission! Careful strategy, precise timing, and a bit of help in the form of immortality will lead you to victory.

Dare Beyond Death

Death is not the end of the story, but a new beginning. As you cycle through a seemingly endless pattern of death and resurrection, the world of Ember and Blade slowly reveals its secrets. Follow fate’s fickle thread to discover the dark truths that lies at its end.

Stunning Artwork

A world both lethal and beautiful, the seal offers a captivating visual experience. You’ll find distinctively designed characters rendered in bold palettes, spectacular effects, and dynamic combat presentation.

