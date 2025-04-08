Hades II is a Timed Console Exclusive on Switch 2 - News

Supergiant Games first released the rogue-like dungeon crawler, Hades II, for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in May 2024.

The developer in a Creator's Voice video has now revealed the game will be a timed console exclusive on the Nintendo Switch 2 when it launches for the console later this year.

"Launching first for consoles on Nintendo Switch 2," reads the text at the end of the video.

"Go behind the scenes in this week's Creator's Voice with Supergiant Games as they dive into bringing Hades II to life (and afterlife) for Nintendo Switch 2! Battle beyond the Underworld in this bewitching sequel to the award-winning rogue-like dungeon crawler," reads the description to the video.

