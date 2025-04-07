The First Berserker: Khazan Debuts in 3rd on the French Charts - Sales

Assassin's Creed Shadows (PS5) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 13, 2025, according to SELL. The Xbox Series X|S version remained in fourth place.

The First Berserker: Khazan (PS5) debuted in third place.

Astro Bot (PS5) is up two spots to second place and Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition (NS) in its second week dropped from third to fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Assassin's Creed Shadows Astro Bot The First Berserker: Khazan

Xbox Series X|S

Assassin's Creed Shadows Split Fiction The First Berserker: Khazan

PS4 EA Sports FC 25 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Xbox One Red Dead Redemption 2 Hogwarts Legacy Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Nintendo Switch Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition Hello Kity Island Adventure - Deluxe Edition Mario Kart 8 Deluxe PC Assassin's Creed Shadows Farming Simulator 25 Minecraft Java & Bedrock

