Nintendo Switch 2 Won't Have Achievements - News

posted 1 hour ago

Nintendo has revealed the Nintendo Switch 2 won't have achievements.

Polygon asked Nintendo Vice President of Player and Product Experience Bill Trinen if there would be an achievement system on the Switch 2 and he stated, "Nope."

This means achievements being added to games will be up to the individual developers. For example, Ubisoft games on the Switch 1 had the ability to unlock achievements via Ubisoft Connect. However, they did not show up on your Nintendo profile.

Nintendo is experimenting with some form of achievements with the Switch 2 versions of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Both games have the ability to unlock medal through the Zelda Notes app on your phone.

