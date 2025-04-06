Assassin's Creed Shadows Tops the New Zealand Charts - Sales

posted 7 hours ago

Assassin's Creed Shadows has remained in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending March 30, 2025.

Split Fiction remained in second place, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is up from seventh to third place, and Astro Bot remained in fourth place.

Hogwarts Legacy and NBA 2K25 re-entered the top 10 in fifth and sixth places, respectively. Red Dead Redemption 2 is down two spots seventh place and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege dropped from third to eighth place.

Monster Hunter Wilds re-entered the top 10 in ninth place and Grand Theft Auto V rounds out the top 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Assassin's Creed Shadows Split Fiction Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Astro Bot Hogwarts Legacy NBA 2K25 Red Dead Redemption 2 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Monster Hunter Wilds Grand Theft Auto V

