Drag x Drive Gets 20 Minutes of New Gameplay Footage - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

Nintendo during Nintendo Treehouse: Live showcased 20 minutes of new gameplay footage for Drag x Drive.

View the gameplay footage below:

Read details on the game below:

Use the Joy-Con 2 mouse controls and enjoy a new experience by strapping into Drag x Drive. A new online 3v3 game experience, Drag x Drive (pronounced “Drag and Drive”) challenges players to use the mouse controls with both Joy-Con 2 at the same time to intuitively steer, speed up, perform tricks and make plays such as dunks.

Drag x Drive will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 this Summer.

