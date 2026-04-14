Gothic Classic Trilogy Release Dates Revealed for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, and Xbox One - News

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THQ Nordic has announced the release dates for the Gothic Classic trilogy on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Gothic Classic will launch on July 28 for $29.99 / €29.99. Gothic II Complete Classic will launch on September 29 for $29.99 / €29.99. Gothic 3 Classic will launch on November 24 for $29.99 / €29.99.

Users who pre-order Gothic Remake can get Gothic Classic now as a free bonus.

Read details on the games below:

Gothic Classic

The Kingdom of Myrtana has been invaded by an implacable horde of orcs. King Rhobar II, in need of a large quantity of magical ore in order to forge powerful weapons, operates the Khorinis mines with all available prisoners. To prevent them from escaping, the monarch asks his best magicians to create a magical barrier. But something goes wrong. The magic gets out of control and a mutiny turns the mines into a wild territory now controlled by the most violent prisoners. The King is forced to negotiate with the new owners, while the tension between the different factions of the mines increases. What no one expects is that the arrival of an unknown prisoner will change absolutely everything.

A big RPG experience with over 50 hours of gameplay.

RPG experience with over 50 hours of gameplay. A large variety of weapons and spells for your character.

A unique character development systems that is tied to teachers that can be found in the world.

A simulated living world where people go to work, sleep, eat and fight to survive.

Make a choice between three different camps that all have their unique perspectives on the main story.

Gothic II Complete Classic

The iconic sequel to a cult classic RPG. Continue the story of the Nameless Hero in Gothic II Complete Classic, the award-winning sequel that improved on its predecessor in every way. Experience it now for the first time on Nintendo Switch. Gothic II Complete Classic brings together the excitement of Gothic II and the add-on “Night of the Raven” to your fingertips for the first time on a console. You have torn down the magical barrier and released the prisoners of the Mine Valley. Now the former criminals of the forests and mountains are causing trouble around the capital of Khorinis. The town militia is powerless due to their low amount of force, outside of the town, everyone is helpless against the attacks of the bandits.

Massive Adventure: Complete over 100 thrilling missions across varied environments.

Adventure: Complete over 100 thrilling missions across varied environments. Immersive World: Interact with over 500 unique NPCs, each with their own dialogue and daily routine.

Branching Narrative: Shape the story through your choices and determine your own fate.

Dynamic Combat: Fight using more than 200 weapons and magical spells.

Fully Voiced: Enjoy over 12 hours of complete English voice acting.

Gothic III Classic

A nameless hero becomes a legend! Myrtana, a world in upheaval: overrun by orcs from the dark lands in the north, King Rhobar is defending Vengard, the former stronghold of the humans, with his last troop of followers. Chaos reigns without: rebels are offering resistance, and the Hashishin of the south are openly collaborating with the orcs. Rumours that the nameless hero of Khorinis is on his way to the mainland spawn both hope and worry. Whose side will he take? Who will feel his wrath, who enjoy his favor? Only one thing is sure: his deeds are going to change Myrtana forever… Liberation or annihilation—the fate of the world of Gothic lies in your hands!

Huge free-roaming world, virtually no boundaries.

Advanced human behavior AI for hundreds of individual characters with full audio dialogues.

Unique class-free character development.

Over 50 different monsters and animals and dozens of different human enemies.

Over 50 different spells and over 100 different weapons for close and ranged combat.

Dynamic, action-packed combat system: choose between Fast Attacks, deadly whirlwind close combat, or shooting from a distance.

action-packed combat system: choose between Fast Attacks, deadly whirlwind close combat, or shooting from a distance. Shape the fate of a war-torn Myrtana mainland through choices on the clearly defined main story objectives.

Countless side quests for additional depth.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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