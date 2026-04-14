Elementallis Launches April 28 for PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

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Publisher Top Hat Studios and developer AnKae Games announced the top-down action adventure game, Elementallis, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on April 28.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Top-down action adventure with elemental magic gameplay. Guided by guilt, you embark on a journey to restore the elements in a dying world. Harness and master elemental powers to fight enemies, solve puzzles, and explore a vast world filled with ancient temples.

Amend your actions. Restore the Elements!

The Elements have gone wild and the world is now in danger. Driven by guilt, you embark on a journey to restore them all and conquer the temples where each Element resides. Solve puzzles, fight foes and find secrets using the Elements you’ve gathered.

Real-Time Combat

Fight enemies using the Elements, alongside your sword and shield. Combine Fire, Water, Electricity, and more to exploit their weaknesses and overcome tough encounters.

Challenging Temples

Prove your worth in the eight unique temples, full of puzzles, secrets, dangerous foes and fun boss battles.

Explore and Discover

Travel and explore the eight unique biomes. They are full of secrets, upgrades and inhabitants in need of your help.

Elemental Progression

Restore the Elements and unlock their abilities to open up new locations, solve puzzles and access previously inaccessible areas.

Overcome Guilt

Experience a story of self-discovery and the journey to heal a broken world and a broken self.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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