Xbox Game Pass Adds Borderlands 3, South of Midnight, Diablo 3, and More

Microsoft has announced nine more games coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Standard, PC, and Cloud.

The list of games includes Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition, All You Need is Help, Still Wakes the Deep, Wargroove 2, Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition, South of Midnight, Commandos: Origins, Blue Prince, and Hunt Showdown 1896.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Coming Soon

Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 3

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition packs bazillions of guns and is a mayhem-fueled adventure, featuring the base game plus all four campaign add-ons, Director’s Cut content, and all cosmetic packs! Blast through worlds and enemies as one of four Vault Hunters, each with deep skill trees, abilities, and customization. Play solo or join with friends to take on insane enemies, score loads of loot, and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy.

All You Need is Help (Console) – April 3

Now with Game Pass Standard

Dive into a quirky multiplayer co-op puzzle game where adorable, fluffy cube-shaped creatures collaborate to reach their goals. This cooperative-centric game is designed for enjoyment across generations – from children to grandparents – making it perfect for family and friends.

Still Wakes the Deep (Xbox Series X|S) – April 3

Now with Game Pass Standard

From the award-winning developers at The Chinese Room comes a terrifying tale of isolation. You are trapped on an oil rig in the North Sea, running from an unknowable horror that has come aboard. With no escape and no way to fight back, all you can do is survive.

Wargroove 2 (Console) – April 3

Now with Game Pass Standard

Embark on an all-new adventure filled with unlikely friendships, unknown adversaries, and ugly revenge plots. Wage war against your foes with a cast of new Commanders. Design and share maps, cut-scenes, and campaigns with easy-to-use editors and in-depth customization tools.

Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition (Console and PC) – April 8

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

This Ultimate Evil Edition contains both Diablo III and the Reaper of Souls expansion set, together in one definitive volume. Rise as one of humanity’s last defenders – crusader, barbarian, witch doctor, demon hunter, monk, or wizard – and collect legendary loot while mastering devastating new powers and abilities.

South of Midnight (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – April 8

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available on day one with Game Pass! South of Midnight is a new action-adventure from Compulsion Games. Explore the mythos and confront mysterious creatures of the Deep South in this modern folktale while learning to weave an ancient power to surmount obstacles and face the pain haunting your hometown. Game Pass members can save 10% on the Premium Edition Upgrade to unlock up to 5 days early access, plus digital access to the South of Midnight Artbook, the original soundtrack, and more.

Commandos: Origins (Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X|S) – April 9

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available on day one with Game Pass! Commandos: Origins revisits the six iconic commandos from the original series. Witness elite stealth-tactics gameplay, use your team’s unique abilities to execute complex strategies, and combine your forces in 2-player co-op multiplayer. The battlefield is calling. Do you have what it takes?

Blue Prince (Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X|S) – April 10

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available on day one with Game Pass! Welcome to Mt. Holly, the mysterious manor with shifting rooms. Blue Prince is a genre-bending, atmospheric, architectural adventure where you explore an ever-changing manor of 45 shifting rooms. Discover secrets and mysteries in a house you build one room at a time. As you discover more with each passing day, the question asked is – can you find the rumored Room 46?

Hunt Showdown 1896 (PC) – April 15

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available now on PC and coming soon to Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) and Xbox consoles! Hunt: Showdown 1896 is a new era of the addictively unforgiving extraction shooter. In corrupted backwaters lost to history, fight back alone – or with friends – against timeless evil. Twisted monsters and other ruthless Hunters stand between you and your Bounty. Risk everything as Hunt consumes you.

In Case You Missed It

EA Sports College Football 25 (Cloud and Xbox Series X|S) – Available now

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Step into iconic stadiums with unforgettable traditions and get unlimited access to EA Sports College Football 25. Members can chase college greatness with Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta), PC Game Pass or Game Pass Ultimate via EA Play. Plus, score a Supercharge Pack by April 24.

More In-Game Benefits for Free-to-Play Games

For Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass members, we announced we’re bringing even more benefits for select free-to-play games. You can expect in-game benefits like cosmetics, characters, in-game currency, and more with seasonal content drops. Starting today, members will get access to the following in-game benefits for Asphalt Legends Unite:

Asphalt Legends Unite (Console and PC) – link your Gameloft Club account

Speed into action with the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, 10 St. Patrick’s Card Packs, and 500,000 credits to upgrade, enhance, and dominate the track.

DLC / Game Updates

Dead by Daylight: Tokyo Ghoul – Available now

From anime to the horrific realm of video game horror, Tokyo Ghoul’s Ken Kaneki has come to Dead by Daylight. Feel the tear as your gruesome Kagunes spring from your back-flesh to propel you forward, teeth gnashing in anticipation.

Sea of Thieves: 2025 Edition Update – Available now

To celebrate Sea of Thieves‘ Seventh Anniversary, fresh 2025 Editions are now available. These new options contain the latest version of the full game and offer a range of choices at different price points, packed to bursting with bonuses including some of the game’s most popular items!

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Season 03 – Starting today

Season 03 Multiplayer and Zombies content kicks off today! Players can jump in and get locked and loaded prior to Verdansk officially launching in Call of Duty: Warzone tomorrow April 3rd. Game Pass members can save 10% and maximize their gameplay with Season 03 BlackCell which includes the standard Battle Pass with an added BlackCell Page Unlock with bonus unlockable content, 20 tier skips, 1,100 Call of Duty Points, and more. Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass members, stay tuned for in-game benefits dropping soon.

Age of Empires IV: Knights of Cross and Rose Expansion – April 8

Pre-order and save 15% on Age of Empires IV: Knights of Cross and Rose today and prepare to experience the stories and strategic warfare of the Knights Templar and House of Lancaster. These variant civilizations innovate upon the French and English, bringing new weapons, units, buildings, and technologies to the battlefield.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

New Perks are here! Check the Game Pass section on your console, Xbox mobile app, or Xbox app on Windows PC to find new in-game content, consumables, and offers included with your Game Pass Ultimate membership. Perks vary by region, platform, and over time.

The First Descendant: Beyond the Void Bundle – Available now

Enter Beyond the Void, the next chapter of Season 2 in The First Descendant! Claim the Episode 2 Bundle to gear up in style, customize your loadout, and join your fellow Descendants on new missions in the uncharted Sigma Sector!

Candy Crush Solitaire (Mobile): Sweet Starter Pack – Available now

The Sweet Starter Pack gives you the perfect edge to sharpen your strategy and sweeten every move. It includes 5,000 coins, 4 undo moves, 3 Color Bomb boosters, and 1 Wild Card.

Sea of Thieves: Seventh Serving Emote – Available now

For a limited time, celebrate seven years on the Sea of Thieves with this Emote and carve a slice of delicious dessert!

Leaving April 15

The following games are leaving the Game Pass library soon, which means it is time to re-shuffle your play list and check these out before they go. Remember to use your 20% membership discount on your purchase if you would like to keep them in your library.

Botany Manor

Coral Island

Harold Halibut

Homestead Arcana

Kona

Orcs Must Die! 3

Turbo Golf Racing

We’re adding more games over time to the ‘Stream your own game’ collection for Game Pass Ultimate members. Go to Xbox.com/Play to see the list of available cloud playable games to stream on supported devices if you own them.

