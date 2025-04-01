Schedule I, inZOI, The First Berserker: Khazan, and Atomfall Debut on the Steam Charts - Sales

/ 651 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Schedule I has debuted in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 14, 2025, which ended April 1, 2025.

There were three other new releases in the top 10 this week. inZOI debuted in second place, The First Berserker: Khazan debuted in fourth place, and Atomfall debuted in ninth place.

R.E.P.O. is down one spot to third place, Steam Deck is down from fourth to fifth place, and Assassin's Creed Shadows fell from first to sixth place. Split Fiction dropped four spots to seventh place, Monster Hunter Wilds fell three spots to eighth place, and Stellaris rounds out the top 10.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Schedule I - NEW inZOI - NEW R.E.P.O. The First Berserker: Khazan - NEW Steam Deck Assassin's Creed Shadows Split Fiction Monster Hunter Wilds Atomfall - NEW Stellaris

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Schedule I - NEW Counter-Strike 2 inZOI - NEW R.E.P.O. The First Berserker: Khazan - NEW Steam Deck Assassin's Creed Shadows Split Fiction Monster Hunter Wilds Apex Legends

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles