33 Immortals Tops 500,000 Players in 13 Days

Thunder Lotus Games announced the 33-player co-op action-roguelike game, 33 Immortals, has surpassed 500,000 unique players in 13 days.

"500,000 unique players in only 13 days! That's what we call a rebellion!" said Thunder Lotus Games.

"Immortals, thank you for joining this Early Access adventure, your support and feedback mean the world to us! Now let's spread the word and grow this rebellion even bigger!"

33 Immortals released for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass in Early Access on March 18.

