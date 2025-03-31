Atomfall Debuts in 2nd on the UK Retail Charts - Sales

Atomfall has debuted in second place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending March 29, 2025.

There were two other new releases in the top 40 this week. The First Berserker: Khazan debuted in sixth place and Hello Kitty Island Adventure debuted in 10th place.

Assassin's Creed Shadows remained in first place in its second week. Astro Bot, EA Sports FC 25, and Split Fiction remained in third, fourth, and fifth places, respectively.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Minecraft, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 remained in seventh, eighth, and ninth places, respectively.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

Assassin's Creed Shadows Atomfall - NEW Astro Bot EA Sports FC 25 Split Fiction The First Berserker: Khazan - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Hello Kitty Island Adventure - NEW

