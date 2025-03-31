Assassin's Creed Shadows Dominates the French Charts - Sales

/ 262 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Assassin's Creed Shadows (PS5) has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 12, 2025, according to SELL.

The Collector's Edition of the PS5 version of Assassin's Creed Shadows debuted in second place. The Xbox Series X|S version of the standard edition debuted in fourth place.

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition (NS) debuted in third place.

Astro Bot (PS5) came in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Assassin's Creed Shadows Assassin's Creed Shadows - Collector's Editon Astro Bot

Xbox Series X|S

Assassin's Creed Shadows Assassin's Creed Shadows - Collector's Editon Split Fiction

PS4 EA Sports FC 25 Red Dead Redemption 2 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Xbox One Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Red Dead Redemption 2 Hogwarts Legacy Nintendo Switch Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition Super Mario Party Jamboree Mario Kart 8 Deluxe PC Assassin's Creed Shadows Assassin's Creed Shadows - Collector's Editon Farming Simulator 25

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles