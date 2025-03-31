Assassin's Creed Shadows Debuts in 1st on the New Zealand Charts - Sales

Assassin's Creed Shadows has debuted in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending March 23, 2025.

Split Fiction is in second place, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege is in third place, and Astro Bot is in fourth place. Red Dead Redemption 2 is in fifth place and Battlefield 1 is in sixth place.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is in seventh place and EA Sports FC 25 is in eighth place. Doom is in ninth place and Grand Theft Auto V is in 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Assassin's Creed Shadows - NEW Split Fiction Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Astro Bot Red Dead Redemption 2 Battlefield 1 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 EA Sports FC 25 Doom Grand Theft Auto V

