Assassin's Creed Shadows Debuts in 1st on the Australian Charts - Sales

/ 217 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Assassin's Creed Shadows has debuted in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending March 23, 2025.

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition debuted in third place.

Split Fiction is in second place, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege is in fourth place, and Astro Bot is in fifth place. Red Dead Redemption 2 is in sixth place and EA Sports FC 25 is in seventh place.

Battlefield 1 is in eighth place, Monster Hunter Wilds is in ninth place, and Doom is in 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Assassin's Creed Shadows - NEW Split Fiction Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition - NEW Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Astro Bot Red Dead Redemption 2 EA Sports FC 25 Battlefield 1 Monster Hunter Wilds Doom

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

