PowerWash Simulator Tops 17 Million Players - Sales

Developer FuturLab announced PowerWash Simulator has surpassed 17 million players.

"PowerWash Simulator recently reached an amazing 17 million players across all platforms!" said developer FutureLab.

"This is a huge milestone, and we’d like to thank each and every one of you. Whether you’ve been part of our cleaning crew since early access or picked up the power washer later along the way, thank you for being a part of our wonderful community."

FuturLab COO Chris Mehers stated, "We couldn't be more thrilled to finally announce the sequel to one of our most successful titles. With over 17 million players worldwide, PowerWash Simulator has allowed us to self-publish a sequel, an exciting challenge we are delighted to undertake. We look forward to bringing players the next step-up in the PowerWash Simulator series."

PowerWash Simulator released for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC in July 2022, and for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch in January 2023.

FuturLab earlier this month announced PowerWash Simulator 2 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It will launch in late 2025.

