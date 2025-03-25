Assassin's Creed Shadows Debuts in 1st on the Steam Charts - Sales

/ 604 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Assassin's Creed Shadows has debuted in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 13, 2025, which ended March 25, 2025.

Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land debuted in eighth place.

R.E.P.O. and Split Fiction dropped one spot each to second and third places, respectively. Steam Deck remained in fourth place and Monster Hunter Wilds fell two spots to fifth place.

Cyberpunk 2077 is down one spot to sixth place, while Helldivers 2 shot up to seventh place. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege is in ninth place and EA Sports FC 25 rounds out the top 10.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Assassin's Creed Shadows - NEW R.E.P.O. Split Fiction Steam Deck Monster Hunter Wilds Cyberpunk 2077 Helldivers 2 Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land - NEW Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege EA Sports FC 25

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike 2 Assassin's Creed Shadows - NEW R.E.P.O. Split Fiction Steam Deck Monster Hunter Wilds Cyberpunk 2077 Helldivers 2 Warframe FragPunk

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles