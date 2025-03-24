Assassin's Creed Shadows Debuts in 1st on the UK Retail Charts With Biggest Launch of 2025 - Sales

Assassin's Creed Shadows has debuted in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending March 22, 2025.

Assassin's Creed Shadows had the biggest physical launch of 2025 in the UK beating out Monster Hunter Wilds, according to GfK data reported by Christopher Dring. It sold more physical copies in its launch week than Star Wars Outlaws sold in three months. However, sales are "well short" of 2020's Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

In terms of physical sales, Assassin's Creed Shadows is the biggest UK game launch this year, comfortably ahead of Monster Hunter Wilds. It's also sold more boxed copies in 1 week than Star Wars Outlaws managed in 3 months. But it's well short of 2020's Valhalla (GfK data) — Christopher Dring (@dringo.bsky.social) March 23, 2025 at 3:05 PM

There were three other new releases in the top 40 this week. Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition debuted in second place, Bleach: Rebirth of Souls debuted in 14th place, and The Messenger debuted in 32nd place.

Astro Bot is up two spots to third place, while EA Sports FC 25 dropped one spot to fourth place. Split Fiction is down one spot to fifth place and WWE 2K25 in its second fell from first to sixth place.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Minecraft dropped one spot each to seventh and eighth places, respectively. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 remained in ninth place and Monster Hunter Wilds fell from second to 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

Assassin's Creed Shadows - NEW Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition - NEW Astro Bot EA Sports FC 25 Split Fiction WWE 2K25 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Monster Hunter Wilds

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

