WWE 2K25 Debuts in 2nd on the French Charts
Split Fiction (PS5) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 10, 2025, according to SELL.
WWE 2K25 (PS5) debuted in third place.
Monster Hunter Wilds (PS5) remained in second place and Astro Bot (PS5) re-entered the top five in fourth place. Super Mario Party Jamboree (NS) dropped one spot to fifth place.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
PS5
- Split Fiction
- Monster Hunter Wilds
- WWE 2K25
Xbox Series X|S
- WWE 2K25
- Split Fiction
- Monster Hunter Wilds
- WWE 2K25
- EA Sports FC 25
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Ring Fit Adventure
- Farming Simulator 25
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - Ultimate Edition
- The Sims 4 - Life & Death Expansion Pack
