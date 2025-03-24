WWE 2K25 Debuts in 2nd on the French Charts - Sales

/ 233 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Split Fiction (PS5) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 10, 2025, according to SELL.

WWE 2K25 (PS5) debuted in third place.

Monster Hunter Wilds (PS5) remained in second place and Astro Bot (PS5) re-entered the top five in fourth place. Super Mario Party Jamboree (NS) dropped one spot to fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Split Fiction Monster Hunter Wilds WWE 2K25

Xbox Series X|S

WWE 2K25 Split Fiction Monster Hunter Wilds

PS4 WWE 2K25 EA Sports FC 25 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Xbox One Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Hogwarts Legacy Nintendo Switch Super Mario Party Jamboree Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Ring Fit Adventure PC Farming Simulator 25 Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - Ultimate Edition The Sims 4 - Life & Death Expansion Pack

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles