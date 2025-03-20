LightSpeed Developing AAA Original Action Game by Hideaki Itsuno - News

/ 205 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Tencent Games subsidiary LightSpeed Studios has announced its "Original IP Initiative." The goal of the initiative is to develop original titles, including a AAA action game by Hideaki Itsuno.

Read details below:

LightSpeed Studios Commits to Development of Original Game Intellectual Property

Recognizing that innovation drives player engagement, LightSpeed Studios is sharpening its approach and announcing its commitment to empowering a network of self-sustained, independently run regional studios that will be focused entirely on developing original, cross-platform game titles.

LightSpeed Studios, best known for its work with established game title PUBG MOBILE (co-developed with KRAFTON), is strategically expanding and building state-of-the-art development facilities around the world to support original game development.

This strategy enables its development studios, which notably includes LightSpeed LA, the newly established LightSpeed Japan Studio, along with teams across the world, a direct pipeline to LightSpeed Studios’ centralized technical resources. This consists of LightSpeed Studios’ latest research and development breakthroughs, which push the boundaries of graphics and performance to enhance in-game realism, as showcased in workshops during GDC 2025.

LightSpeed Studios Sets the Stage for a New Era for LightSpeed Japan Studio

Building on this approach, legendary game director and head of LightSpeed Japan Studio, Hideaki Itsuno, is revealing at GDC 2025 that he’s entering the arena and embarked on the early stages of bringing his own visionary AAA game title to life. Drawing on his extensive experience directing games and building incredible teams at Capcom that drove the remarkable successes of Devil May Cry, the Capcom Alpha series, Capcom VS. SNK, and many more iconic game titles, Itsuno is ready to apply the same principles of creative freedom, efficiency, and humility to assemble an outstanding team and create something truly groundbreaking.

“We’re building a creative environment that combines diverse cultural perspectives with cutting-edge technology,” said LightSpeed Japan Studio general manager Hideaki Itsuno. “Our focus is on developing gameplay elements that offer players entirely new experiences—the kind of innovations that make players say I’ve never seen that in a game before.”

Leveraging Global Talent and Nurturing Creative Freedom

Additionally, to foster fresh perspectives in original game development, LightSpeed Studios is adopting a model that enables each studio to shape its own culture, advocating for original thinking within teams. Bringing to the table Eastern and Western game philosophies, LightSpeed Studios is positioned to encourage regional teams to exchange ideas, blend cultural influences, and unite under a shared vision—creating truly global gaming experiences.

A standout example of this approach is being led by the vice president of LightSpeed Studios, Steve C. Martin, known for his commitment to five-year development cycles. Focused on bringing his original AAA open world action title, Last Sentinel, to life, Steve has assembled a world-class, global team. Despite talent from prestigious studios like Rockstar Games, Meta and EA Games, LightSpeed LA has fostered not only a culture of creative freedom but ensures product efficiency, thanks to Steve’s emphasis on humility and a willingness to embrace constructive feedback.

“Any game studio’s ambition lies with developing original games,” said Martin. “The creative freedom of creating your own lore from scratch, building a compelling narrative, and all the upsides from this is the dream of any studio, and that’s why LightSpeed Studios is the place to be.”

Thanks, Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles