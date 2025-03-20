System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster Launches June 26 for All Major Platforms - News

/ 223 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Developer Nightdive Studios announced System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG, and Humble Store on June 26.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster by Nightdive Studios brings to you the modernized remaster of the first-person shooter / RPG classic.

It’s the year 2114 and as you awake from cryo sleep on the FTL ship Von Braun, you are unable to remember who or where you are… and something has gone terribly wrong. Hybrid mutants and deadly robots roam the halls while the cries from the remaining crew reverberate through the cold hull of the ship. SHODAN, a rogue AI bent on the destruction of mankind has taken over and it’s up to you to stop her.

Delve through the corridors of the derelict ship Von Braun and immerse yourself in the story rich atmosphere and environments. Explore deck by deck and unravel the horrifying fate of the Von Braun and her crew.

Unknowable Horrors, in High-Definition

Completely remastered visuals, extending to cutscenes and character and weapons models, with up to 4K 144 frames per second support on PC and up to 120 frames per second on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S

Might As Well Make Your Death Comfortable

The game includes settings for an adjustable FOV, post-processing effects, and ultra-widescreen support

Armed Forces

Choose from an O.S.A., Marine, or Navy background to experiment with different playstyles

Misery Loves Company

Drag your friends into the hell that is the Von Braun starship in cross-play co-op multiplayer

Interface This

Play from the comfort of your couch with gamepad support, then celebrate with an ice-cold medical stim when you unlock 50 new Trophies/Achievements

If You Want Something Done Right

Full mod support on PC and the ability to implement community-made missions at launch

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles