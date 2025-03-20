Section 13 Launches in May for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher Kakao Games and developer Ocean Drive Studio announced the roguelite twin-stick shooter, Section 13, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in May.

The game first launched in Early Access for PC via Steam in July 2023.

Section 13 is a roguelite twin-stick shooter that can be played solo or in a group of up to three players. As an Agent of the S2P Corporation, it’s up to you to investigate an ongoing incident at the most secretive facility of a company whose whole thing is keeping secrets.

Conspiracies to Uncover

As an S2P employee, Urgency starts with U!

When an Omega-level containment breach puts an off-the-books company black-site on lockdown, it’s up to a small team of randomly selected expendable peons to get to the bottom of it. Literally.

Step into the shoes of Agents Red, Boy Scout, Beaker, and Scalpel as they fight to unearth the buried secrets of Section 13… and solve a few personal mysteries of their own.

Cutting-edge Tools to Master

Every job has its perks—and S2P is no exception!

Add some spice to every run with unlockable (and customizable) weapons, gameplay-altering Synaptic Enhancements, and of course, recreational genetic modification. (Side effects may apply).

Between deaths, you’ll also unlock persistent upgrades that change how you play and radically alter your chances of success.

Tense Twin-Stick Action in the Weirdest Workplace Ever

As a Tier-1 paranormal containment facility, Section 13 is full of unique hazards, and it’s up to you to overcome them with quick wits and reflexes.

Utilize special abilities, persistent upgrades, and dozens of unique weapons to outsmart pissed-off cryptids, navigate a series of shifting levels, and push deeper into the base with every attempt.

But be warned: As you brave the dark to battle horrors unknown, you’ll also have to manage your Fear level… or suffer a debilitating mid-mission panic attack.

Management recommends mindful breathing and soothing affirmations.

