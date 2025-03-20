PS5 Sells Over 1.1M, NS Nears 150M - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for February 2025 - Sales

posted 28 minutes ago

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console worldwide with 1,174,391 units sold for February 2025, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 74.15 million units lifetime worldwide.

The Nintendo Switch sold an estimated 514,238 units to bring its lifetime sales to 149.70 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 261,462 units to bring their lifetime sales to 32.46 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2018 are down by nearly 144,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by nearly 239,000 units. PS4 sold 1,318,264 units for the month of February 2018 and Xbox One sales were at 500,050 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 88,523 (-7.0%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 69,432 units (-21.0%) and Nintendo Switch sales are down by 233,483 units (-31.2%).

Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 237,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up by nearly 52,000 units, and Nintendo Switch sales are down by nearly 50,000 units.

2025 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 2.11 million units, the Nintendo Switch has sold 1.08 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.47 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Global hardware estimates for February 2025 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 1,174,391 (74,145,787) Switch - 514,238 (149,704,375) Xbox Series X|S - 261,462 (32,461,899)

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates for February 2025:

PlayStation 5 - 370,190 Xbox Series X|S - 193,789 Switch - 158,829

Europe hardware estimates for February 2025:

PlayStation 5 - 406,714 Switch - 118,953 Xbox Series X|S - 41,321 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates for February 2025:

PlayStation 5 - 364,831 Switch - 224,413 Xbox Series X|S - 13,460

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates for February 2025:

PlayStation 5 - 32,656 Xbox Series X|S - 12,892 Switch - 12,043

Weekly Sales:

Global February 8, 2025 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 232,131 Switch - 125,298

Xbox Series X|S - 57,065

Global February 15, 2025 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 243,960 Switch - 124,794

Xbox Series X|S - 60,086

Global February 22, 2025 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 246,866 Switch - 127,830

Xbox Series X|S - 63,931

Global March 1, 2025 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 451,434 Switch - 136,316

Xbox Series X|S - 80,380

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

