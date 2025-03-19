PS5 Continues to Dominate - Europe Hardware Estimates for February 2025 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 4,619 Views
The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in Europe with 406,714 units sold for February 2025, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 25.47 million units lifetime in Europe.
The Nintendo Switch sold an estimated 118,953 units to bring its lifetime sales to 38.69 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 41,321 units to bring their lifetime sales to 8.31 million units.
PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2018 are down by over 68,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by over 56,000 units. PS4 sold 474,744 units for the month of February 2018 and Xbox One sales were at 97,770 units.
PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 51,060 (-11.2%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 20,121 units (-32.8%) and Nintendo Switch sales are down by 58,664 units (-33.0%).
Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are up by nearly 79,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up by nearly 3,000 units, and Nintendo Switch sales are down by nearly 20,000 units.
2025 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 0.73 million units, the Nintendo Switch has sold 0.26 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.08 million units.
Monthly Sales:
Europe hardware estimates for February 2025 (Followed by lifetime sales):
- PlayStation 5 - 406,714 (25,466,322)
- Switch - 118,953 (38,685,521)
- Xbox Series X|S - 41,321 (8,305,492)
Weekly Sales:
Europe February 8, 2025 hardware estimates:
- PlayStation 5 - 78,821
- Switch - 29,484
- Xbox Series X|S - 9,425
Europe February 15, 2025 hardware estimates:
- PlayStation 5 - 86,301
- Switch - 29,727
- Xbox Series X|S - 9,432
Europe February 22, 2025 hardware estimates:
- PlayStation 5 - 94,672
- Switch - 28,788
- Xbox Series X|S - 9,623
Europe March 1, 2025 hardware estimates:
- PlayStation 5 - 146,920
- Switch - 30,954
- Xbox Series X|S - 12,841
VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.
This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.
Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.
Xbox is ruined at this point.
Only USA buys it now. I wonder for how long before a Europe type beating happens there too
Gratulation for PS5. I'm curious about the march figures; an "Astro Bot PS5 bundle" came out, currenty. In addition, many xbox games will be released and newly announced on PS5 in the next weeks. And "Death Stranding 2" is coming this June, so happy right now =)
"2025 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 0.73 million units [...] and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.08 million units."
It's been a 4:1 to 6:1 ratio in Europe for quite a long time.
But from September '24 going forward, it seems a 9:1 to even 11:1 ratio (in November '24) was the new adjustment in the consumer's choice habit.
Somewhere in January 2026, when we will have numbers for the current calender year available, I guess we'll have a solid 10:1 ratio in the Europe data.
With a tad towards 11:1 rather than 9:1.
I was thinking about 7 or 8:1 too.
But looking at the games coming out this year and Xbox even porting IPs like Forza, probably Gears and Halo to Playstation too, I barely see see any momentum the Series hardware could gain in 2025, especially in Europe.
I can't imagine how urgent the heads at Xbox would want to end the Series already looking at these numbers. Which hardly ain't numbers anymore.
But an Xbox Next at this or any 2026 point in time would be a big, big gamble.
So probably 2027 - which is still a looong and torturing distance.
PS4 sales are crazy! no matter how good PS5 sales are, they can't reach ps4 sales.