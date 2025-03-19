PS5 Continues to Dominate - Europe Hardware Estimates for February 2025 - Sales

posted 6 hours ago

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in Europe with 406,714 units sold for February 2025, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 25.47 million units lifetime in Europe.

The Nintendo Switch sold an estimated 118,953 units to bring its lifetime sales to 38.69 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 41,321 units to bring their lifetime sales to 8.31 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2018 are down by over 68,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by over 56,000 units. PS4 sold 474,744 units for the month of February 2018 and Xbox One sales were at 97,770 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 51,060 (-11.2%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 20,121 units (-32.8%) and Nintendo Switch sales are down by 58,664 units (-33.0%).

Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are up by nearly 79,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up by nearly 3,000 units, and Nintendo Switch sales are down by nearly 20,000 units.

2025 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 0.73 million units, the Nintendo Switch has sold 0.26 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.08 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Europe hardware estimates for February 2025 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 406,714 (25,466,322) Switch - 118,953 (38,685,521) Xbox Series X|S - 41,321 (8,305,492)

Weekly Sales:

Europe February 8, 2025 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 78,821 Switch - 29,484

Xbox Series X|S - 9,425

Europe February 15, 2025 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 86,301 Switch - 29,727

Xbox Series X|S - 9,432

Europe February 22, 2025 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 94,672 Switch - 28,788

Xbox Series X|S - 9,623

Europe March 1, 2025 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 146,920 Switch - 30,954

Xbox Series X|S - 12,841

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

