Report: There are 908 Million PC Gamers - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 333 Views
NewZoo Director Ben Porter speaking with PC Gamer has revealed some data points on the PC gaming market following a survey of 73,000 players and data from over 10,000 games.
The number of PC gamers has grown from 873.5 million players in 2023 to 907.5 million in 2024. This is bigger than the console market, which had an estimated 653.1 million in 2024.
"PC players are heavily skewed towards older, live service games," according to NewZoo data.
67 percent of player hours on PC in 2024 were spent on game that were six or more years old. 25 percents of hours were spend on games that were two to five years old, while eight percent of time was spent on games less than two years old.
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive / Counter-Strike 2 accounted for 7.1 percent of total hours played, followed by League of Legends at 6.4 percent. In third is Roblox at 6.2 percent, while Dota 2 was in fourth with 5.8 percent, and Fortnite at 5.4 percent.
thats it? guess i need to get into PC gaming or at least give it a try
It's great when the games are running and you're playing. Not a fan of the rest. I tried to get into it but eventually just went back to consoles after 60 FPS became the norm. The main issue is old games looks like crap on console while on PC it can make old games still look amazing.
Depends on what you would get into PC gaming for. Many get into it for the ability to customize graphical settings in their games. Others get into it for the major multiplayer games like World of Warcraft, Counter-Strike, League of Legends, etc. Others get into it for emulation (I personally emulate PS1, PS2, Dreamcast, Xbox, N64, GameCube, and Arcade games. I just got a Sinden Light Gun for games like House of the Dead and Time Crisis) Others get into it for the ability to play their games with all the mods (I still play the original Unreal Tournament but with 4K texture mods to all maps/models to make the game look modern as well as a community-run master server to play the game online with others) While others get into PC gaming just to have the best looking version of the games.
There are a lot of reasons to get into PC gaming. Ultimately, it is you getting to play your games the way you want to play them, depending on your budget. Of course, there are obvious drawbacks. Maintenance with drivers or just troubleshooting an issue you might have that isn't anywhere near as user-friendly as consoles, etc.
Mobile > PC > Console in terms of player base size.
We are the swarm.
Don't think it was any secret that older live-service games are the most popular games, tends to be the case on console as well where games like Minecraft, Fornite, GTA5 tend to be the mass favorites.