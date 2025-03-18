Report: There are 908 Million PC Gamers - News

NewZoo Director Ben Porter speaking with PC Gamer has revealed some data points on the PC gaming market following a survey of 73,000 players and data from over 10,000 games.

The number of PC gamers has grown from 873.5 million players in 2023 to 907.5 million in 2024. This is bigger than the console market, which had an estimated 653.1 million in 2024.

"PC players are heavily skewed towards older, live service games," according to NewZoo data.

67 percent of player hours on PC in 2024 were spent on game that were six or more years old. 25 percents of hours were spend on games that were two to five years old, while eight percent of time was spent on games less than two years old.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive / Counter-Strike 2 accounted for 7.1 percent of total hours played, followed by League of Legends at 6.4 percent. In third is Roblox at 6.2 percent, while Dota 2 was in fourth with 5.8 percent, and Fortnite at 5.4 percent.

