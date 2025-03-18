R.E.P.O. Tops the Steam Charts - Sales

/ 155 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

R.E.P.O. is up two spots to take first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 12, 2025, which ended March 18, 2025.

Split Fiction in its second week remained in second place, while Monster Hunter Wilds dropped two spots to third place. Steam Deck remained in fourth place.

The rest of the top 10 shot up the charts due to the Steam Spring Sale, which will end on March 20 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET.

Cyberpunk 2077 is in fifth place, Elden Ring is in sixth place, Red Dead Redemption 2 is in seventh place, Baldur's Gate 3 is in eighth place, Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut is in ninth place, and Crusader Kings III is in 10th place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

R.E.P.O. Split Fiction Monster Hunter Wilds Steam Deck Cyberpunk 2077 Elden Ring Red Dead Redemption 2 Baldur's Gate 3 Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut Crusader Kings III

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike 2 R.E.P.O. Split Fiction Monster Hunter Wilds PUBG: Battlegrounds Steam Deck Cyberpunk 2077 Elden Ring Red Dead Redemption 2 Baldur's Gate 3

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles