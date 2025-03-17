How 2 Escape: Lost Submarine Announced for All Major Platforms - News

Publisher Maximum Entertainment and developer Breakfirst Games have announced cooperative puzzle game, How 2 Escape: Lost Submarine, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2025.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The unique cooperative experience that made How 2 Escape a success is back with improved gameplay and new challenging puzzles!

The latest edition in the How 2 Escape series, How 2 Escape: Lost Submarine, has you and a partner work together to locate a missing submarine and prevent the start of a global war.

Save the World

An important allied military base has been captured by enemy forces, prompting the government to preemptively order the launch of a torpedo to reclaim it—despite the potential for countless allied deaths.

However, after further internal discussions and negotiations with the enemy, the government has cancelled the strike that could spark a potential global war. The only problem is “The Triumphant,” the submarine carrying the torpedo, is out of communication range and no one can confirm if the cancellation orders have reached the submarine.

To prevent war, the government has tasked its two best experts, officers Haurée and Leroy, to locate “The Triumphant” before time runs out. These two strategic masterminds of the submarine fleet will face a reality they did not expect, as recent decisions have ignited a moral dilemma among the underwater sailors.

Cooperate to Win

Two players, two ways to play!

Put your communication and puzzle-solving skills to the test as you and a partner work together to prevent the start of war! Each of you has a crucial role to play that requires logic, coordination, observation and, above all, communication!

As player one, your job is to locate and investigate the inside of the submarine, where you’ll explore and interact with the environment.

Your friend is tasked with using the dedicated free companion app* to gather additional information so you both can solve the puzzles together.

*Get the free How 2 Escape: Lost Submarine Companion App on your smartphone.

Features:

Cooperative puzzle solving with a friend.

Cross-platform plays on two devices.

Only one copy of the game is needed.

Increasingly challenging puzzles.

Simple controls.

