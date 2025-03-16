Split Fiction Debuts in 2nd on the Steam Charts - Sales

Monster Hunter Wilds has remained in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 11, 2025, which ended March 11, 2025.

Split Fiction debuted in second place.

R.E.P.O. is in third place, Steam Deck is in fourth place, and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege is in fifth place. EA Sports FC 25 is in sixth place and Grand Theft Auto V Legacy is in seventh place.

Two Point Museum is in eighth place, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is in ninth place, and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 rounds out the top 10.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Monster Hunter Wilds Split Fiction - NEW R.E.P.O. Steam Deck Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege EA Sports FC 25 Grand Theft Auto V Legacy Two Point Museum Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike 2 Monster Hunter Wilds Split Fiction - NEW R.E.P.O. Steam Deck PUBG: Battlegrounds Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Throne and Liberty Fragpunk Marvel Rivals

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

