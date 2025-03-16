Star Wars Turn-Based Tactics Game to be Revealed in April - News

posted 4 hours ago

Respawn and Bit Reactor will be unveiling a new Star Wars game in April.

The two studios at Star Wars Celebration in Tokyo, Japan on Saturday, April 19 will provide a first look for the upcoming "Star Wars turn-based tactics game."

Not much is known about the game, however, Bit Reactor is a studio is formed by veterans that worked at the XCOM and Civilization studio - Firaxis Games. Respawn is producing the game, while Bit Reactor is the lead developer.

Alongside this turn-based tactics game, Respawn is also developing the "final chapter" of the Star Wars Jedi series.

